Initial assessment of MacDill AFB post Hurricane Milton

A downed tree is shown on a road at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, following Hurricane Milton, Oct. 10, 2024. Milton brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, which downed trees and flooded some low-lying areas. The base’s Hurricane Recovery Team is working to restore the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlin Butler)