A downed tree is shown on a road at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, following Hurricane Milton, Oct. 10, 2024. Milton brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, which downed trees and flooded some low-lying areas. The base’s Hurricane Recovery Team is working to restore the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlin Butler)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 17:19
|Photo ID:
|8691344
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-RB580-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Initial assessment of MacDill AFB post Hurricane Milton [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Kaitlin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.