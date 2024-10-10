Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Initial assessment of MacDill AFB post Hurricane Milton [Image 6 of 8]

    Initial assessment of MacDill AFB post Hurricane Milton

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kaitlin Butler 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A downed tree is shown at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, following Hurricane Milton, Oct. 10, 2024. Milton brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, which downed trees and flooded some low-lying areas. The base’s Hurricane Recovery Team is working to restore the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlin Butler)

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Florida
    U.S. Air Force
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

