Initial assessment of MacDill AFB post Hurricane Milton

A downed tree is shown at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, following Hurricane Milton, Oct. 10, 2024. Milton brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, which downed trees and flooded some low-lying areas. The base’s Hurricane Recovery Team is working to restore the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlin Butler)