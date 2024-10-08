Raptors and falcons nest at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kayla Vohs, 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, performs pre-flight checks before her first flight during a temporary deployment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force deploys its most advanced capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region to signify a continued commitment to regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Arnet Tamayo)