    Raptors and falcons nest at Kadena [Image 5 of 6]

    Raptors and falcons nest at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kayla Vohs, 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, performs pre-flight checks before her first flight during a temporary deployment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force deploys its most advanced capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region to signify a continued commitment to regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Arnet Tamayo)

