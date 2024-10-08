Raptors and falcons nest at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Gregory, 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron weapons officer, performs pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2024. The U.S. Air Force deploys its most advanced capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region to signify a continued commitment to regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)