U.S. Air Force Capt. Kayla Vohs, 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi before her first flight during a temporary deployment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2024. The U.S. routinely evaluates readiness and repositions forces as needed to ensure the U.S. Air Force is presenting the appropriate capabilities necessary to meet obligations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Arnet Tamayo)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 04:39
|Photo ID:
|8689272
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-KO634-1087
|Resolution:
|4065x2705
|Size:
|601.31 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raptors and falcons nest at Kadena [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.