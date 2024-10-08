Raptors and falcons nest at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN 10.09.2024 Courtesy Photo 18th Wing

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kayla Vohs, 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi before her first flight during a temporary deployment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2024. The U.S. routinely evaluates readiness and repositions forces as needed to ensure the U.S. Air Force is presenting the appropriate capabilities necessary to meet obligations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Arnet Tamayo)