    Raptors and falcons nest at Kadena [Image 3 of 6]

    Raptors and falcons nest at Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. James Gregory, 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron weapons officer, performs pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2024. The transition to more modern aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to enhancing posture and building on the strong foundation of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 04:39
    Photo ID: 8689268
    VIRIN: 241009-F-IV293-1079
    Resolution: 3948x2625
    Size: 572.67 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors and falcons nest at Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F16
    F22
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

