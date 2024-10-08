Raptors and falcons nest at Kadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Gregory, 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron weapons officer, performs pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2024. The transition to more modern aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to enhancing posture and building on the strong foundation of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)