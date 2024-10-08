Raptors and falcons nest at Kadena

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., prepares to taxi before its first flight during a temporary deployment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2024. The transition to more modern aircraft at Kadena exemplifies the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to enhancing posture and building on the strong foundation of the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 04:39
|Photo ID:
|8689270
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-IV293-1134
|Resolution:
|5390x3426
|Size:
|551.39 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
