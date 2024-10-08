U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241004-N-NA545-1132

The Peruvian Naval Medal of Honor for Merit is pinned to the chest of Command Master Chief Mike Kaszubowski, Command Master Chief of Commander Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan, as he was recognized during an awards ceremony held at the Peruvian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan Oct. 4, 2024. Kaszubowski was among the three U.S. service members who were recognized and presented with the distinguished Peruvian Naval Medal of Honor for Merit for exemplary contributions during the Peruvian corvette BAP Guise (CC-28) fire in 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)