U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241004-N-NA545-1010

U.S. 7th Fleet Deputy Commander Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt speaks with Peruvian Ambassador to Japan Roberto Seminario at the Peruvian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2024 during an awards ceremony. Bauernschmidt was among the three U.S. service members who were recognized and presented with the distinguished Peruvian Naval Medal of Honor for Merit for exemplary contributions during the Peruvian corvette BAP Guise (CC-28) fire in 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)