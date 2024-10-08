U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Peruvian Defense Attaché Capt. Julio Cesar Manyari Tello congratulates U.S. Navy Chief Electrician’s Mate Dave Click, assigned to Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) after receiving the Peruvian Naval Medal of Honor for Merit at an awards ceremony held at the Peruvian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)