    U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor

    JAPAN

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    241004-N-NA545-1049
    Peruvian Defense Attaché Capt. Julio Cesar Manyari Tello congratulates U.S. Navy Chief Electrician’s Mate Dave Click, assigned to Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14) after receiving the Peruvian Naval Medal of Honor for Merit at an awards ceremony held at the Peruvian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 00:21
    Photo ID: 8689041
    VIRIN: 241004-N-NA545-1049
    Resolution: 6462x4308
    Size: 786.81 KB
    Location: JP
    This work, U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    CNFJ
    Peru

