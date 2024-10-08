U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor

241004-N-NA545-1115
Peruvian Ambassador to Japan Amb. Roberto Seminario, center, stands alongside Peruvian Defense Attaché Capt. Julio Cesar Manyari Tello, second from the right, Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, second from the left, Command Master Chief Mike Kaszubowski, left, and Chief Electrician’s Mate Dave Click, during an awards ceremony for the Peruvian Naval Medal of Honor for Merit held at the Peruvian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2024. The three U.S. Navy service members were recognized for exemplary contributions during the Peruvian corvette BAP Guise (CC-28) fire in 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)
