U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor

241004-N-NA545-1061

Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, delivers a speech to Peruvian Embassy leadership after an awards ceremony held at the Peruvian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2024. Bauernschmidt was among the three U.S. Navy service members who were recognized and presented with the distinguished Peruvian Naval Medal of Honor for Merit for exemplary contributions during the Peruvian corvette BAP Guise (CC-28) fire in 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)