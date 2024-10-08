U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor

241004-N-NA545-1033
Commander, Naval Forces/Region Japan Command Master Chief Mike Kaszubowski receives the Peruvian Naval Medal of Honor for Merit at an awards ceremony held at the Peruvian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2024. Kaszubowski was among the three U.S. service members who were recognized and presented with the distinguished Peruvian Naval Medal of Honor for Merit for exemplary contributions during the Peruvian corvette BAP Guise (CC-28) fire in 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)
|10.04.2024
|10.10.2024 00:21
