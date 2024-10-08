Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor

    JAPAN

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    241004-N-NA545-1033
    Commander, Naval Forces/Region Japan Command Master Chief Mike Kaszubowski receives the Peruvian Naval Medal of Honor for Merit at an awards ceremony held at the Peruvian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 4, 2024. Kaszubowski was among the three U.S. service members who were recognized and presented with the distinguished Peruvian Naval Medal of Honor for Merit for exemplary contributions during the Peruvian corvette BAP Guise (CC-28) fire in 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 00:21
    Photo ID: 8689040
    VIRIN: 241004-N-NA545-1033
    Resolution: 3945x2630
    Size: 963.63 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor
    U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor
    U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor
    U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor
    U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor
    U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor
    U.S. Navy Leaders Receive Peruvian Medal of Honor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    CNFJ
    Peru

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download