Gen. Rupp completes fini-flight as USFJ and 5th AF commander

Col. Richard McElhaney, right, 374th Airlift Wing commander, greets Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, after his fini flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. Rupp is a command pilot with over 5,000 flying hours in various aircraft, including the C-130E/J, C-17 and T-38. He acquired operational flying experience during operations Desert Shield, Provide Promise, Allied Force, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom during his 36 year career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)