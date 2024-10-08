Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Rupp completes fini-flight as USFJ and 5th AF commander [Image 9 of 10]

    Gen. Rupp completes fini-flight as USFJ and 5th AF commander

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Col. Richard McElhaney, right, 374th Airlift Wing commander, greets Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, after his fini flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. Rupp is a command pilot with over 5,000 flying hours in various aircraft, including the C-130E/J, C-17 and T-38. He acquired operational flying experience during operations Desert Shield, Provide Promise, Allied Force, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom during his 36 year career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Texas
    5th AF
    USFJ
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Fini Flight

