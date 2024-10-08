Gen. Rupp completes fini-flight as USFJ and 5th AF commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A view of Mount Fuji from an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp’s fini flight, Oct. 2, 2024. The fini flight is a long-standing Air Force tradition, marking a pilot’s departure from a unit or the final time they fly an aircraft while in that role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)