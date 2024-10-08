Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Rupp completes fini-flight as USFJ and 5th AF commander [Image 1 of 10]

    Gen. Rupp completes fini-flight as USFJ and 5th AF commander

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A view of Mount Fuji from an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp’s fini flight, Oct. 2, 2024. The fini flight is a long-standing Air Force tradition, marking a pilot’s departure from a unit or the final time they fly an aircraft while in that role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

