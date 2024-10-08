Gen. Rupp completes fini-flight as USFJ and 5th AF commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Jordan Paecht, right, 374th Operations Support Squadron C-130J pilot, gives a pre-flight brief to his crew members before Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp’s, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, fini flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. Fini flights are a long-standing Air Force tradition, marking a pilot’s departure from a unit or the final time they fly an aircraft while in that role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)