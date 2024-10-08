Capt. Jordan Paecht, right, 374th Operations Support Squadron C-130J pilot, gives a pre-flight brief to his crew members before Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp’s, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, fini flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. Fini flights are a long-standing Air Force tradition, marking a pilot’s departure from a unit or the final time they fly an aircraft while in that role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 02:21
|Photo ID:
|8686910
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-PM645-2479
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Rupp completes fini-flight as USFJ and 5th AF commander [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.