Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, flies near Mount Fuji, Japan during his fini flight, Oct. 2, 2024. Rupp is a command pilot with over 5,000 flying hours in various aircraft, including the C-130E/J, C-17 and T-38. He acquired operational flying experience during operations Desert Shield, Provide Promise, Allied Force, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom during his 36 year career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 02:21
|Photo ID:
|8686912
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-PM645-2527
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Rupp completes fini-flight as USFJ and 5th AF commander [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.