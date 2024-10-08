Gen. Rupp completes fini-flight as USFJ and 5th AF commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, gets drenched with water after his fini flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 2, 2024. Rupp is a command pilot with over 5,000 flying hours in various aircraft, including the C-130E/J, C-17 and T-38. He acquired operational flying experience during operations Desert Shield, Provide Promise, Allied Force, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom during his 36 year career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)