USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week

Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, Republic of Korea Air Force, and staff from Jigok Elementary School gather during a visit for Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8, 2024, at Gunsan, Republic of Korea. These visits strengthen relations between Kunsan Air Base and the local community, fostering trust and collaboration through shared knowledge of fire prevention and safety practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)