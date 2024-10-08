USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Devin Davis, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department fire prevention assistant chief, hands out firefighter helmets to students during a visit to Jigok Elementary School for Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8, 2024, at Gunsan, Republic of Korea. Fire Prevention Week in the Air Force emphasizes the importance of readiness and safety, ensuring Airmen and their communities are prepared to prevent and respond to fire hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)