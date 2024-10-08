Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 6]

    USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mude Hamid, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department fire inspector, high-fives a student from Jigok Elementary School school during a demonstration for Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8, 2024, at Gunsan, Republic of Korea. The Airmen showcased firefighting techniques and equipment, offering students insight on how the Air Force responds to emergencies and protects communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8686895
    VIRIN: 241008-F-DB969-2101
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    Fire Prevention
    ROKAF
    8th FW
    FPW

