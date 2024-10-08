USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mude Hamid, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department fire inspector, high-fives a student from Jigok Elementary School school during a demonstration for Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8, 2024, at Gunsan, Republic of Korea. The Airmen showcased firefighting techniques and equipment, offering students insight on how the Air Force responds to emergencies and protects communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)