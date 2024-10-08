Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adam Olea, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department driver operator, sits with students from Jigok Elementary School during a visit for Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8, 2024, at Gunsan, Republic of Korea. These visits strengthen relations between Kunsan Air Base and the local community, fostering trust and collaboration through shared knowledge of fire prevention and safety practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 02:22
    Photo ID: 8686896
    VIRIN: 241008-F-DB969-2145
    Resolution: 7009x5006
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week
    USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week
    USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week
    USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week
    USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week
    USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Fire Prevention
    ROKAF
    8th FW
    FPW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download