USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adam Olea, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department driver operator, sits with students from Jigok Elementary School during a visit for Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8, 2024, at Gunsan, Republic of Korea. These visits strengthen relations between Kunsan Air Base and the local community, fostering trust and collaboration through shared knowledge of fire prevention and safety practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)