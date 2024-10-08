USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Strumpher, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department fire inspector, places a firefighting coat onto a student at Jigok Elementary School during a visit for Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8, 2024, at Gunsan, Republic of Korea. Fire Prevention Week in the Air Force emphasizes the importance of readiness and safety, ensuring Airmen and their communities are prepared to prevent and respond to fire hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)