USAF, ROKAF visit local school for Fire Prevention Week

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Kehl, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department NCO in charge of logistics, demonstrates a firefighting tool to a student from Jigok Elementary School during a visit for Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8, 2024, at Gunsan, Republic of Korea. The Airmen showcased firefighting techniques and equipment, offering students insight on how the Air Force responds to emergencies and protects communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)