    Day in the Life: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 6 of 6]

    Day in the Life: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen with the 100th Aircraft Maintenance repair reclamation team pose for a candid photo with 100th Air Refueling Wing leaders after demonstrating proper wheel assembly at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. The 100th ARW command team prepared washers and bolts, combined the wheelbase with the tire, and completed assembly with guidance from the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 06:51
    Photo ID: 8684406
    VIRIN: 241004-F-WG663-8347
    Resolution: 4353x3016
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
