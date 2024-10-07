Day in the Life: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, tightens bolts joining the wheelbase of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. The bolts were later torqued and checked with three different torque wrenches to ensure they are properly tightened. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
