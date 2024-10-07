Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 1 of 6]

    Day in the Life: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Senior Airman Nathaniel Morin, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation journeyman, look at an aircraft wheel rim at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. Morin explained the star pattern used to tighten bolts between the two sides of a rim. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 06:51
    Photo ID: 8684401
    VIRIN: 241004-F-WG663-7365
    Resolution: 3886x2706
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
