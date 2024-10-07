U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Senior Airman Nathaniel Morin, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation journeyman, look at an aircraft wheel rim at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. Morin explained the star pattern used to tighten bolts between the two sides of a rim. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 06:51
|Photo ID:
|8684401
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-WG663-7365
|Resolution:
|3886x2706
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.