Day in the Life: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, puts on protective gloves before applying lubrication to bolts at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. After the bolts were properly lubricated, they were fitted with washers before being inserted in the rim of a KC-135 Stratotanker wheel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)