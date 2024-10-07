Day in the Life: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathaniel Morin, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance reclamation and repair journeyman, demonstrates how to identify the correct star pattern for bolt tightening to Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. Specific tightening patterns were made to ensure proper torque and tightness on the bolts joining the two pieces of the wheel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)