Day in the Life: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, hammers an overinflation plug into a KC-135 Stratotanker wheel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. The plug releases air pressure when the tire comes under significant force in order to stop a tire blow-out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 06:51
|Photo ID:
|8684403
|VIRIN:
|241004-F-WG663-7789
|Resolution:
|3527x3016
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
