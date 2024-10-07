Day in the Life: 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief MSgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, hammers an overinflation plug into a KC-135 Stratotanker wheel at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 4, 2024. The plug releases air pressure when the tire comes under significant force in order to stop a tire blow-out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)