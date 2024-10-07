Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kade Forrester, 35th Contracting Squadron acquisition flight commander, finalize a purchase during the fiscal year closeout at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2024. The fiscal year closeout enabled analysis of financial data, aiding in planning for the upcoming year and allowing the 35th FW to set priorities and allocate resources effectively, which supported mission success by ensuring critical capabilities were funded and aligned with operational goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)