Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kade Forrester, 35th Contracting Squadron acquisition flight commander, finalize a purchase during the fiscal year closeout at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2024. The fiscal year closeout enabled analysis of financial data, aiding in planning for the upcoming year and allowing the 35th FW to set priorities and allocate resources effectively, which supported mission success by ensuring critical capabilities were funded and aligned with operational goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 19:53
    Photo ID: 8683660
    VIRIN: 240930-F-EP621-1040
    Resolution: 6586x4391
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year
    Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year
    Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year
    Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Finance
    Comptroller Squadron
    Team Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download