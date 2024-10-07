Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 35th Fighter Wing command team attends an end of fiscal year brief hosted by the 35th Comptroller Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2024. The fiscal year closeout helped to identify unspent funds for reallocation before the next fiscal year, maximizing resource utilization and ensuring budgetary needs are met, enhancing the operational effectiveness of the 35th FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)