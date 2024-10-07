Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year

Photo By Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle | U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle | U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kade Forrester, 35th Contracting Squadron acquisition flight commander, finalize a purchase during the fiscal year closeout at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2024. The fiscal year closeout enabled analysis of financial data, aiding in planning for the upcoming year and allowing the 35th FW to set priorities and allocate resources effectively, which supported mission success by ensuring critical capabilities were funded and aligned with operational goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – As fiscal year 2024 drew to a close, the 35th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) worked around the clock to ensure Misawa Air Base remains well-equipped and properly funded to pursue its mission.



The primary responsibility of the 35th CPTS is managing base funding, ensuring that every unit has the necessities it needs and keeping track of the money as it moves. The squadron took on the task of spending $172 million for fiscal year 2024, ensuring that Misawa Air Base received the upgrades and equipment it required.



The fiscal year ended on Sept. 30, and this year, finance Airmen worked tirelessly until approximately 2 a.m. to ensure all financial records were closed out.



“We are closing out the books,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Tierra Nikolaus, 35th CPTS financial analysis flight commander. “We’re making sure that each line of accounting is zero balance, which means we are spending everything down to the penny. It’s a juggling act; trying to zero balance the books while also maximizing our resources.”



If allocated funds aren’t spent before the end of the fiscal year, it could result in the loss of funding, jeopardizing crucial missions and their resources. This potential consequence underscores the importance of the yearly closeout.



“With the closeout, we’re ensuring we are good stewards of government funding and taxpayer dollars,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stacey Bell, 35th CPTS financial analysis flight chief. “We spend what’s available so we’re not allocating less funding for the mission next year.”



The work conducted by the 35th CPTS has resulted in numerous upgrades around the base. Mission-essential expenses such as Land Mobile Radio upgrades for the 35th Mission Support Group and 35th Maintenance Group (MXG), appliances and mattresses for Military Family Housing and Unaccompanied Housing, a water jet for the 35th MXG and road repairs for Wild Weasel Way are all managed by the 35th CPTS to ensure mission success. These efforts not only enhance operational readiness but also reflect a commitment to supporting the personnel who serve at Misawa Air Base.