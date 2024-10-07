Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 35th Fighter Wing command team attends an end of fiscal year brief hosted by the 35th Comptroller Squadron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2024. The fiscal year closeout ensured accurate expenditure reporting, promoting fiscal responsibility and transparency, which is essential for maintaining trust with Congress and contributes to the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission readiness through effective resource management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)