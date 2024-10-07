Cash is King: 35th Comptroller Squadron closes out fiscal year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Bogan, left, 35th Contracting Squadron commander, presents U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, a contracting officer certificate of appointment during the fiscal year closeout at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2024. The fiscal year closeout allowed for the assessment of financial health, ensuring resources are available for ongoing and future missions, which enhances mission readiness by facilitating timely funding allocation for critical operations and initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)