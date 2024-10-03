Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Jose Galera Bronze Star Medal [Image 6 of 8]

    Master Sgt. Jose Galera Bronze Star Medal

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose A. Galera, Air Mobility Flight Chief, 443d Air Expeditionary Squadron 387th Air Expeditionary Group, is awarded the Bronze Star Medal on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 6, 2024. The Bronze Star Medal is a United States Armed Forces decoration awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8681159
    VIRIN: 241006-F-DV652-1022
    Resolution: 4205x2798
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, Master Sgt. Jose Galera Bronze Star Medal [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

