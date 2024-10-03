Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. Aluin Morales [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Master Sgt. Aluin Morales

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aluin Morales, a public affairs speciliast with the 514th Air Mobility Wing poses in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Oct. 6, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8681158
    VIRIN: 241006-F-DV652-1011
    Resolution: 5881x3913
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Aluin Morales [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    514 AMW Formation
    514 AMW Formation
    Master Sgt. Jose Galera Bronze Star Medal
    Master Sgt. Jose Galera Bronze Star Medal
    Master Sgt. Aluin Morales
    Master Sgt. Jose Galera Bronze Star Medal
    Master Sgt. Jose Galera Bronze Star Medal
    Master Sgt. Jose Galera Bronze Star Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    environmental portrait

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download