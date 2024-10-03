Date Taken: 10.06.2024 Date Posted: 10.06.2024 17:27 Photo ID: 8681158 VIRIN: 241006-F-DV652-1011 Resolution: 5881x3913 Size: 7.88 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Master Sgt. Aluin Morales [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.