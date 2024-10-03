Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    514 AMW Formation

    514 AMW Formation

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing

    Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 514th Air Mobility Wing stand in formation at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 6, 2024. The members of the 514 AMW gathered for a group photo during the Oct. unit training assembly.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 17:28
    Photo ID: 8681154
    VIRIN: 241006-F-DV652-1003
    Resolution: 5238x3485
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 514 AMW Formation [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

