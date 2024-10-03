U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose A. Galera, Air Mobility Flight Chief, 443d Air Expeditionary Squadron 387th Air Expeditionary Group, is awarded the Bronze Star Medal on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 6, 2024. The Bronze Star Medal is a United States Armed Forces decoration awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 17:26
|Photo ID:
|8681161
|VIRIN:
|241006-F-DV652-1031
|Resolution:
|4163x2770
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
This work, Master Sgt. Jose Galera Bronze Star Medal [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.