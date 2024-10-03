Master Sgt. Jose Galera Bronze Star Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jose A. Galera, air mobility flight chief, 443d Air Expeditionary Squadron 387th Air Expeditionary Group, is awarded the Bronze Star Medal on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 6, 2024. The Bronze Star Medal is a United States Armed Forces decoration awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone.