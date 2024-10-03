The 145th Communications Flight Redesignated as Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Staff. Sgt. Aaron E. Velez, network infrastructure troop, 145th Communications Squadron, holds the new squadron coin during the redesignation ceremony for the 145th Communications Flight to a squadron in the Epic Center at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Sept. 8, 2024. Velez designed the coin for the flight’s redesignation to squadron effective Oct. 15, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Mary McKnight)