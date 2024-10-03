The 145th Communications Flight Redesignated as Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Col. Sean Barnett, Mission Support Group commander, left, holds the 145th Communication Squadron guidon with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Loring T. Montague, right, 145 CS commander during the redesignation ceremony for the 145th Communications Flight to a squadron in the Epic Center at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Sept. 8, 2024.The 145th Communications Flight was redesignated to a squadron effective Oct. 15, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Mary McKnight)