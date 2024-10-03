Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 145th Communications Flight Redesignated as Squadron

    The 145th Communications Flight Redesignated as Squadron

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Mary McKnight 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Airman Chad Haynes, 145th Communications Squadron client systems, places his new squadron patch on his right arm during the redesignation ceremony for the 145th Communications Flight to a squadron in the Epic Center at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Sept. 8, 2024.The 145th Communications Flight was redesignated to a squadron effective Oct. 15, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Mary McKnight)

    TAGS

    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    Redesignation
    145th Communications Squadron
    145th Communications Flight

