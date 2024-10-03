The 145th Communications Flight Redesignated as Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman Chad Haynes, 145th Communications Squadron client systems, places his new squadron patch on his right arm during the redesignation ceremony for the 145th Communications Flight to a squadron in the Epic Center at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport base, Sept. 8, 2024.The 145th Communications Flight was redesignated to a squadron effective Oct. 15, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Mary McKnight)