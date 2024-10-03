The 145th Communications Flight Redesignated as Squadron

CHARLOTTE-DOUGLAS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT BASE, N.C. – The 145th Communications Flight redesignated to a Squadron in a ceremony held in the Epic Center at the 145th Airlift Wing in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 8.



A flight is a subdivision of a squadron, consisting of a minimum of 12 members, while a squadron includes two or more flights with a minimum of 30 personnel. When the unit was first established in 1966, it had 29 members, just short of the number required for squadron designation.



With a 58-year lineage, this squadron has undergone several changes. Initially designated and activated on 15 June 1966, it became the 145th Information Systems Flight on 1 July 1985 and was redesignated as the 145th Communications Flight on 8 Dec 1986.



"Over time, the Comm Flight has achieved much success," said Lt. Col. Loring Montague, 145th Communications Squadron commander. "In my tenure here, our members have shown great teamwork and determination, leading to big improvements in our mission. We helped the Wing convert from C-130s to C-17s and the activation of the C-17 simulator, all while managing $5 million in IT purchases from 2017 to 2024."



Despite there being a brief inactivation from 1 Oct 1993 to 1 March 1994, the unit continued operating under its previous designation until the recent change. The redesignation to squadron took effect 15 Oct 2023.



“The transition from a flight to a squadron was necessary to accurately reflect the increased responsibilities and capabilities of our Cyber Sentinels (communications’ squadron members),” said Montague. “As a fully manned squadron, we have the capacity to manage network security, COMSEC (communications security), base customer support, data operations, radio communications, incident response and continuity of operations.”



Today, the 145th Communications Squadron stands with 47 members, functioning with the capacity of a 100-personnel squadron, while supporting three geographically separated units.



“The next evolution of our squadron will involve transitioning from a base support role to an increased cyber defense role,” said Montague. “Our airmen will be at the forefront as we continue to rely on cyber and IT to plan, coordinate and execute non-kinetic operations. We’re here to serve the State of North Carolina and our great nation at a moment’s notice.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2024 Date Posted: 10.06.2024 13:28 Story ID: 482614 Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 145th Communications Flight Redesignated as Squadron, by 2nd Lt. Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.