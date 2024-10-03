Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS Visits PCU John F. Kennedy [Image 8 of 10]

    CJCS Visits PCU John F. Kennedy

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., center, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to Sailors assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) during a tour aboard the ship, Oct. 3, 2024. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 10:26
    Photo ID: 8678166
    VIRIN: 241003-N-OW182-1017
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    tour
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS)
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Newport News Shipyard

