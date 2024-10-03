U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., center, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to Sailors assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) during a tour aboard the ship, Oct. 3, 2024. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 10:26
|Photo ID:
|8678166
|VIRIN:
|241003-N-OW182-1017
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJCS Visits PCU John F. Kennedy [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.