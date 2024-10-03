CJCS Visits PCU John F. Kennedy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., center, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to Sailors assigned to the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) during a tour aboard the ship, Oct. 3, 2024. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)