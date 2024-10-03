Vice Adm. James P. Downey, left, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, speaks with U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a tour aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Oct. 3, 2024. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 10:26
|Photo ID:
|8678142
|VIRIN:
|241003-N-RG587-1028
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.01 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJCS Tours PCU John. F. Kennedy [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.