CJCS Tours PCU John. F. Kennedy

Lucas Hicks, left, vice president, John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) new construction aircraft carrier program, speaks with U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a tour aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Oct. 3, 2024. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)