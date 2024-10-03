Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS Tours PCU John. F. Kennedy [Image 3 of 10]

    CJCS Tours PCU John. F. Kennedy

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    From left, U.S. Navy Capt. Hannah A. Kriewaldt, commanding officer, Supervisor of Shipbuilding; Mr. Bryan Caccavale, vice president of Navy Programs for Newport News Shipbuilding; Mr. Lucas Hicks, vice president, John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) New Construction Aircraft Carrier Program; Mrs. Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding; U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., center, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Adm. William J. Houston, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Department of the Navy/Department of Energy; Vice Adm. James P. Downey, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command; Rear Adm. Casey Moton, Program Executive Officer, Aircraft Carriers; and Capt. Doug Langenberg, commanding officer Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), pose for a group photo during a tour aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Oct. 3, 2024. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 10:26
    Photo ID: 8678149
    VIRIN: 241003-N-RG587-1165
    Resolution: 4884x3256
    Size: 10.77 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    tour
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS)
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Newport News Shipyard

