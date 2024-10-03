From left, U.S. Navy Capt. Hannah A. Kriewaldt, commanding officer, Supervisor of Shipbuilding; Mr. Bryan Caccavale, vice president of Navy Programs for Newport News Shipbuilding; Mr. Lucas Hicks, vice president, John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) New Construction Aircraft Carrier Program; Mrs. Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding; U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., center, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Adm. William J. Houston, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Department of the Navy/Department of Energy; Vice Adm. James P. Downey, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command; Rear Adm. Casey Moton, Program Executive Officer, Aircraft Carriers; and Capt. Doug Langenberg, commanding officer Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), pose for a group photo during a tour aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Oct. 3, 2024. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 10:26
|Photo ID:
|8678149
|VIRIN:
|241003-N-RG587-1165
|Resolution:
|4884x3256
|Size:
|10.77 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJCS Tours PCU John. F. Kennedy [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.