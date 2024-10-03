CJCS Tours PCU John. F. Kennedy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Navy Capt. Hannah A. Kriewaldt, commanding officer, Supervisor of Shipbuilding; Mr. Bryan Caccavale, vice president of Navy Programs for Newport News Shipbuilding; Mr. Lucas Hicks, vice president, John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) New Construction Aircraft Carrier Program; Mrs. Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding; U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., center, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Adm. William J. Houston, Director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Department of the Navy/Department of Energy; Vice Adm. James P. Downey, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command; Rear Adm. Casey Moton, Program Executive Officer, Aircraft Carriers; and Capt. Doug Langenberg, commanding officer Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), pose for a group photo during a tour aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Oct. 3, 2024. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)