CJCS Tours PCU John. F. Kennedy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. James P. Downey, left, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, speaks with U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a tour aboard the Ford-class aircraft carrier

Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), Oct. 3, 2024. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)